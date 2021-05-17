ContextLogic Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ContextLogic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). William Blair also issued estimates for ContextLogic’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WISH. Loop Capital raised ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $9.79 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33.

In other ContextLogic news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 1,443,637 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $28,367,467.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,443,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,467.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 50,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 180,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

