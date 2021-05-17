ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Down 7.9%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price fell 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $9.02. 81,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,283,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Several research firms have commented on WISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital raised ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,389.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $5,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,136,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,079,831.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $116,272,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,658,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $1,642,000.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

