Contrasting City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) & Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

79.2% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of City Office REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. City Office REIT pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for City Office REIT and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

City Office REIT currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.66%. Given City Office REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares City Office REIT and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $156.30 million 3.06 $1.80 million $1.17 9.43 Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.34 million 8.34 $4.49 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Bridge Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than City Office REIT.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT 4.37% 1.87% 0.57% Manhattan Bridge Capital 62.08% 13.48% 7.71%

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats City Office REIT on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The company's loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

