CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CorMedix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.71. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 10,214.42%. Analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CorMedix by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CorMedix by 32.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

