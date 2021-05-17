Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 97,313 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Corning worth $49,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

GLW stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 221.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Insiders have sold a total of 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

