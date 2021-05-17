Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $54.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target increased by analysts at Argus from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

