Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $389.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Odey Holdings AG acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,115 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $383.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.34 and a 200 day moving average of $362.36. The stock has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.