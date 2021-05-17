COVA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $119,926.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One COVA coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $1.23 million and $119,926.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00084927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.80 or 0.01237617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00062143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00114945 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

