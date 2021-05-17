Cowa LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Cowa LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 114.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUS. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

QUS stock opened at $117.06 on Monday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $118.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.88.

