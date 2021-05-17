Cowa LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in General Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in General Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

