Cowa LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cowa LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,122,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock opened at $85.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.