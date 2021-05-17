Craig Hallum Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $68.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $78.63.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,786. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $207,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $1,504,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 42.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $2,899,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.