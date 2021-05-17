Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €300.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €301.87 ($355.14).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at €288.55 ($339.47) on Thursday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €270.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €279.69.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.