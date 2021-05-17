Credit Suisse Group Cuts Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $33.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.96% from the company’s current price.

SPCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.46.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 148,047 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 115,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,371,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.