Credit Suisse Group Raises Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $13.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ET. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

