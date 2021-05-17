Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €21.14 ($24.87).

DTE stock opened at €16.81 ($19.78) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.36. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

