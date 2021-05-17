Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $176.25 on Thursday. adidas has a 12-month low of $107.67 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.66 and its 200 day moving average is $168.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, analysts expect that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $1.7749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

