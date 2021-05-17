CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.82.

CRSP opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.58 and its 200-day moving average is $137.16. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $54.86 and a 52-week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

