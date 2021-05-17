Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.68.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,633. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $2,084,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,686. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. Criteo has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Analyst Recommendations for Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit