Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.68.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,633. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $2,084,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,686. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. Criteo has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

