Critical Comparison: ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) versus Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cantaloupe and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantaloupe -22.78% -22.76% -12.63% ITOCHU Techno-Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cantaloupe and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantaloupe 0 0 3 0 3.00 ITOCHU Techno-Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cantaloupe presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Cantaloupe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cantaloupe is more favorable than ITOCHU Techno-Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cantaloupe and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantaloupe $163.20 million 4.54 -$40.60 million ($0.39) -26.69 ITOCHU Techno-Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cantaloupe.

Summary

Cantaloupe beats ITOCHU Techno-Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc., a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory. Its customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements, and others. The company was formerly known as USA Technologies, Inc. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Castles Technology. Cantaloupe Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business. It offers information processing; information services-related to science and engineering; system maintenance and support services, including assembly, transfer, and installation of equipment, as well as 24-hour maintenance and systems operation services; and IT engineer training services. The company also provides IT infrastructure construction services; IT systems, infrastructure, business and applications, and data centers operation and management services; ERP-related software development and maintenance services; satellite communications and broadcasting operation services; cloud services; and application development services. In addition, it offers sale of network and security-related equipment, storage-related devices, and software and other peripheral devices, as well as provision of related consulting, deployment/building, and support services; and building facility operations management activities for computer centers. Further, the company is involved in the exportation of IT products; resale of hardware and software; planning, production, and maintenance of web content; planning and production of advertising media; and information gathering, research, and marketing activities. It serves telecommunication, finance, retail and distribution, public sectors and utilities, manufacturing, and information and communications industries, as well as educational and research institutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation is a subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation.

