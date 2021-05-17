Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Crown Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS CWLDF opened at $10.00 on Friday. Crown Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

About Crown Resorts

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates through four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets.

