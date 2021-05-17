CryptEx Market Capitalization Reaches $2.16 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. CryptEx has a market cap of $2.16 million and $81,259.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.40 or 0.00056077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,174.39 or 0.99716150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00049639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011612 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00185288 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003848 BTC.

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

