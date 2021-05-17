Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Reaches $796,677.46

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $796,677.46 and approximately $628.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars.

