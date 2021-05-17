CryptoSoul Hits One Day Volume of $2,339.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $490,641.34 and $2,339.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00079800 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00323901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00012528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00033133 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 289,214,484 coins and its circulating supply is 283,121,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.