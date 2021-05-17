CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 2,000 Shares

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $253,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,614.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CSWI stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $127.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,974. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Read More: What is a conference call?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit