CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 2,000 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $253,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,614.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CSWI stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $127.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,974. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.
