CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $277,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $701,928. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSWI opened at $128.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.94. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.16 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

