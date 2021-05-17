Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 2,132 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $149.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.92 and its 200 day moving average is $149.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

