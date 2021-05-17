Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,865 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,580 shares of company stock worth $9,869,799. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $170.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $96.69 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

