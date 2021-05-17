Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after buying an additional 77,625 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,997,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $269.08 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $173.30 and a one year high of $304.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

