Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its position in NextEra Energy by 374.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 9,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NEE opened at $73.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

