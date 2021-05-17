Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 5,787 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $5,313,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $207,356,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $4,482,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CE opened at $167.19 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $75.59 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

