D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.5% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $237.38. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,639. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $242.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.43.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

