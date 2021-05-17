D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 265 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $342.89. 228,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,353. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.90. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $242.07 and a 12 month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.