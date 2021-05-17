Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

NYSE:EIX opened at $58.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

