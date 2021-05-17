Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $71.87 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

