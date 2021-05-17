Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $171.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.56. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $173.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.