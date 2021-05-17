Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,228 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,760 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,221 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,773,000 after purchasing an additional 57,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $25.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

