Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,275 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in LivaNova by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.69. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

