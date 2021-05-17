Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 205,000 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Shares of PXH stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

