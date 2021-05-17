Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 708 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,983,000 after acquiring an additional 442,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,820 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $266,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

ELAN stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

