Daniels&Tansey LLP Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Daniels&Tansey LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.2% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $132,565,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,809,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.20 on Monday, reaching $323.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,578,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $223.94 and a 12-month high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

