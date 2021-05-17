Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $139.52 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average is $128.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,605. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 144,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 134,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after acquiring an additional 151,896 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

