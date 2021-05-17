Datamine (DAM) Trading 42.5% Lower This Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $986,608.52 and approximately $161,340.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00110548 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.92 or 0.00817774 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002402 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,283,580 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

