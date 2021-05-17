Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Market Cap Hits $512,517.19

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001979 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $512,517.19 and $1,946.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00087284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.77 or 0.00459167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00227504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.63 or 0.01305048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00042062 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 592,268 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars.

