DAV Coin Market Cap Reaches $3.11 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.59 or 0.00639970 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,663.43 or 1.00220952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00052199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011612 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00191435 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009034 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

