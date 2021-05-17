David M. Obstler Sells 5,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,396,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,395. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,700.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average of $94.58.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,176,000 after buying an additional 351,020 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Datadog by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 204,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,913 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 97.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $11,251,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.61.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

