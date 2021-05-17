DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives GBX 7,429.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,429.75 ($97.07).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 6,046 ($78.99) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,315.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,829.17. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

