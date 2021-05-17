Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,221 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $31.20 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

