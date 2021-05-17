DeFiSocial Gaming Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00087602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.44 or 0.00464599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00226905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.39 or 0.01307595 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00042405 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

