Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.09. 210,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,790,295. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

